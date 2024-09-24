National level IDE Boot camp inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The first session of the second edition of the five-day IDE Boot Camp kicked off at Rukmini Auditorium of the MGM Univeristy campus on Monday. All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) director T G Sitharam inaugurated the camp via video conferencing.

MGM University’s Institute of Management and Research was the only institution from the State selected to host this boot camp. Industrialist Ram Bhogale was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony. Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Director Dr Ranit Kishore, Central Education Department Innovation Cell’s Saurabh Nirmale, Umesh Rathod, MAGIC’s Ashish Garde, Wadhwani Foundation’s Vishal Nair, MCED Regional Officer Dattatreya Thaware, and other dignitaries were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, T G Sitharam said, “The students participating in this boot camp are the architects of tomorrow’s India. Today, India has over 40,000 startups, making us the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. Through this five-day camp, you will have the opportunity to learn many things that will contribute to your skill development, innovation, networking, opportunities, and overall growth. You should aim to learn as much as possible here.”

Ram Bhogale said, “Regardless of what we become in life, to succeed, we must work on the key elements of knowledge, skills, aptitude, and values.” The camp will conclude on September 27.