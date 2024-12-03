National level PGETA mandatory for M Arch admissions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The aspirants of the Master of Architecture will have to qualify online Postgraduate Entrance Test in Architecture (PGETA) for admissions in the academic year 2025-26.

It may be noted that the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) used to conduct the CET for M Archi courses admission until the year 2024. However, the Council of Architecture released (The Minimum Standards of Architectural Education for Postgraduate Degree Programme 2022) Guidelines. The State Cell decided not to hold the M Arch CET from year 2025.

The Cell also announced that those who wish to take admissions for the academic year 2025-26 will have to take the PGETA. The Council of Architecture is likely to conduct the ETA in April 2025. The test is a single window mechanism to help the students avoid appearing in multiple tests conducted all over India by different admission authorities and lay down minimum standards.

The candidates can appear for a maximum of two attempts in PGETA in one academic year. The best score out of all the attempts will be considered for the declaration of results. The score of the ETA will be valid for a period of two academic years.

Box

Questions & Marks of test

--The test may comprise questions of only Multiple Choice Questions

--The medium of the test will be English.

--The duration of the test will be three hours (180 Minutes)

--There will be 75 MCQs for 100 marks.

Box

The question paper will be prepared on the basis of chapters in four modules which are as follows;

--Module I - Architecture And Design (48 questions)

--module II- Building Sciences and Applied Engineering (10 questions

--Module III - Professional Electives (05 questions

--Module IV - Professional Ability and Skill Enhancement Courses (12 questions)

Box

Eligibility to appear for PGETA 2024:

--Those who passed a bachelor's Degree in Architecture or equivalent with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks or equivalent CGPI can apply.

--The final-year Architecture students can also apply for the entrance test.

--There is no upper age limit