National sant conference begins today in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Sants from all over the country will speak on nation-building and spirituality at Shani Ashram in Chikalthana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Panchatattva Mahotsav and National sants meet will be inaugurated at Shani Ashram on Saturday at 9 am. In all, 500 sants from all over the country will participate in the three-day conference. This grand event aims to provide guidance on nation-building and spiritual matters, offering a platform for monks and sants to share their wisdom and insights.

Dnyanyadna will be performed for the balance of the five elements of sky, earth, water, air and fire. The meeting will begin with Mahaarti at Shani Ashram. All sants will be worshiped and felicitated by Shanisadhika Dr Vibhashree Didi. The conference will continue from June 24 to 26. On the first day, Peethadhishwar Siddheshwar Swami of Kanheri Math, Kolhapur, Padmashri HH Sadguru Brahmeshananda Swami of Tapobhumik Ponda Goa, Mahamandeleshwar Rajeshree Mahant Ramsundardas Maharaj of Dudhari Math, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Mahamandeleshwar Amritashram Swami Maharaj of Beed, Narayan Reiki Satsang Parivar of Mumbai. Rajeshwari Modi (Rajdidi), a sant from Anand Ashram Nashik and other sants will be guiding in the programme. Twelve prominent women sants from across the country will be participating in the conference.