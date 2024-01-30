National Voters Day’ celebrated in Govt college

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Political Science and Public Administration Departments of the Government College of Arts and Science (GCAS) celebrated ‘National Voters Day’ recently.

Principal of the Government College of Education Dr Nalini Chondekar was the chief guest. Dr Nalini explained the importance of voting in democracy among newly registered voters. S A Rile and G B Kharat, the master training of EVM and VVPT of Lok Sabha Constitutency of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar guided the students about the EVM and using it.

GCAS principal Dr Rohini Kulkarni presided over the programme. Principal Dr Kulkarni talked about the importance of voting. Head of the Political Science Department Dr Ramehs Perkar made an introductory speech. Esha Sharma and Dnyaneshwar Shelke conducted the proceedings of the programme while Bhagyashri Sathe proposed a vote of thanks.

Ankush Gaikwad, Abhijit Pandit, Sandeep Jogdand, Dr Sunil Bharudkar, Ujwala Khobragade and students worked for the success of the event. A demonstration of EVM was also given. Police constable R R Jaiswal and M K Shaikh were also present.