Nationalist Congress Sharad Pawar faction distributes 25 AB forms

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For the upcoming municipal corporation election 2026, the Nationalist Congress (Sharad Pawar faction) has distributed 25 AB forms. Candidates from various communities and religions have been included. The party stated that it has formed an alliance with the congress, as well as with the Uddhav Sena on select seats.

Bajrang sonawane, mp from beed, acted as an observer and was active over the last two days to oversee the proceedings. Congress city president Shaikh Yusuf confirmed the alliance between the congress and the Nationalist Congress (Sharad Pawar faction). Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress (Sharad Pawar faction) city president Khwaja Sharfuddin stated that an alliance with the Uddhav Sena has been formed in Prabhag no. 29.