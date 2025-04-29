Navin Gulati recommends exploring commercial spaces in new station building

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Member (Infrastructure) of the Railway Board, Navin Gulati, during the inspection of newly built railway station building (towards south direction of the city) pointed out several flaws and instructed to correct them.

It may be noted that restrooms have been constructed on the first floor of the new station building in the Maldhakka area for the staff. However, there has been confusion between "running room" and "rest room." Questioning this mix-up, Gulati sarcastically asked, "If these are restrooms for staff, are they going to dry clothes here?" He recommended that the space be used for commercial purposes instead.

The construction of the new station building in the Maldhakka area, towards the Satara village side, is nearing completion. Gulati inspected the building and noticed several "crew rest rooms" constructed on the first floor. He questioned how many restrooms had been built. He also pointed out that the station’s lobby and the running room should be on the same side. “How can the lobby be on one side and the running room on another?” he asked. Furthermore, he said that the design of the running room in the new building is flawed.

Why such a big building for this?

Gulati questioned the need for restrooms in such a large railway station building, saying, “Why have restrooms in such a massive building? Don’t waste space like this. Don’t create running rooms in this way. Make changes,” he instructed.

Rooms and Beds for ticket checking staff too

The new station building also includes separate rooms with beds for the ticket checking staff. Gulati expressed surprise at this as well. He asked how many ticket inspectors were stationed at the facility. However, the officials struggled to provide clear answers.