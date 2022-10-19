Navras Lucky Lakshmi mahotsav at LMS

Opportunity to win attractive prizes

Aurangabad:

Lalchand Mangaldas Soni Gems And Jewellers (LMS) have brought a special Navras Lucky Lakshmi Mahotsav on this Diwali. The mahotsav brings an opportunity to win special prizes, by buying Gold during this festive season and win attractive prizes. The 1st prize is one electric scooter, 2nd prize is gold chain, 3rd prize gold pendant set and 4th prize 92.5 sterling silver jewellery. This festival is organised till October 26. Along with gold and silver, diamond, platinum and navratna ornaments are available in artistic and aesthetic new designs. LMS director Uday Soni has appealed to take advantage of this offer available in all LMS showrooms.