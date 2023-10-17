Navratri festival 4th day dedicated to goddess Kushmanda

Goddess has eight arms. Hence Kushmanda Devi is also known as Ashtabhuja. The seven hands of the Goddess respectively hold kamandalu, bow, arrow, lotus, amrit purna kalash, chakra and kada. The eighth hand holds the Japa mala which bestows all siddhis and nidhi. The goddess is enthroned. Goddess Kushmanda is worshiped on the fourth day of Navratri. On this day the seeker's mind settles in the 'anahata' chakra. With a very pious and undisturbed mind, one should worship the Goddess in his mind and remember her incessantly. By worshiping this goddess, the sorrows of the devotees disappear. Diseases disappear. Devotion to Goddess increases life, success, strength and health.