NCC student attacked by three youths
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 7, 2025 21:40 IST2025-12-07T21:40:13+5:302025-12-07T21:40:13+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Three unidentified youths attacked an NCC student heading for his morning drill, warning him not to use that route, and stabbed him in the abdomen with a cutter, leaving him seriously injured.
The incident occurred around 5 am on Wednesday near Hotel VITS. The injured student was identified as Parshuram Solanke (18, Mool Nagapur, Parli, Beed; currently staying in Bansilalnagar). Parshuram studies at Deogiri College and attends NCC training every day from 5 am to 7 am. As usual, he was walking towards Vedantnagar Garden when three men on a motorcycle intercepted him around 5:15 am. They abused him, beat him, and one of them his face covered stabbed him in the stomach with a cutter, saying, “Don’t roam here.” Terrified, Parshuram ran to safety and called Ajinkya Tambe from Swami Samarth Seva Kendra for help. He was admitted to a nearby hospital and later shifted to Govenment Medical College and Hospital(GMCH), where he underwent surgery. Since Parshuram refused to file a complaint, Vedantnagar police registered a case against the attackers based on the statement of jamadar Jitendra Thakur.Open in app