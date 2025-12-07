NCC student attacked by three youths

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three unidentified youths attacked an NCC student heading for his morning drill, warning him not to use that route, and stabbed him in the abdomen with a cutter, leaving him seriously injured.

The incident occurred around 5 am on Wednesday near Hotel VITS. The injured student was identified as Parshuram Solanke (18, Mool Nagapur, Parli, Beed; currently staying in Bansilalnagar). Parshuram studies at Deogiri College and attends NCC training every day from 5 am to 7 am. As usual, he was walking towards Vedantnagar Garden when three men on a motorcycle intercepted him around 5:15 am. They abused him, beat him, and one of them his face covered stabbed him in the stomach with a cutter, saying, “Don’t roam here.” Terrified, Parshuram ran to safety and called Ajinkya Tambe from Swami Samarth Seva Kendra for help. He was admitted to a nearby hospital and later shifted to Govenment Medical College and Hospital(GMCH), where he underwent surgery. Since Parshuram refused to file a complaint, Vedantnagar police registered a case against the attackers based on the statement of jamadar Jitendra Thakur.