NCP-AP announces 14 more candidates

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 14 more candidates of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) were announced on Monday. Eighteen candidates had been announced on Sunday.

The NCP-AP is contesting this election independently.

NCP city president Abhijit Deshmukh announced that since the BJP and Shinde Sena in Mahayuti did not consult their party at all in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, his party would fight against the BJP's dynastic politics.

The list, released with the signature of Abhijit Deshmukh today, is as follows:

Surekha Kharat - Prabhag No. 2, Shaikh Irfan Shaikh Afsar - Prabhag No. 2, Parveen Iftekhar Pathan - Prabhag No 2, Lata Gaikwad - Prabhag No. 8, Rahima Begum Ghafoor Khan - Prabhag No. 12, Hamid Rashid Syed - Prabhag No. 12, Salim Shamsher Patel - Prabhag No. 13, Balu Nana Shinde - Prabhag No. 23, Pawan Hivrale - Prabhag No. 24, Priyanka Kurhe - Prabhag No. 24, Laxmibai Jagtap - Prabhag No. 24, Santosh Shinde - Prabhag No. 24, Komal Randhe - Prabhag No. 25, Ayan Chhotu Patel – Prabhag No. 25.