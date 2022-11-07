NCP burns effigy; takes out mock funeral procession of agriculture minister

Aurangabad:

To register a protest against the state's agriculture minister Abdul Sattar for his objectionable remark made against NCP leader MP Supriya Sule, the NCP today took out a mock funeral procession and also burnt an effigy of the minister on Monday evening. The procession was taken out from Manor Hotel to Kranti Chowk.

The activists and members shouted slogans against the minister and slapped his effigy with footwear. The party spokesperson Nilesh Raut also shouldered the bier during the mock procession. The national secretary of NCP (Women Cell) Veena Khare, city chief (Women Cell) Meraj Patel, district chief of Yuvati Congress Ankita Vidhate along with her vice president Dhanashri Talwalkar slapped the effigy of the minister with footwear.

NCP district president Kailas Patil, city president Khawaja Sharfoddin, veteran leader Rangnath Kale, former ZP president Harishchandra Laghane Patil, district secretary Balasaheb Thorat, president of NCP's youth wing Mayur Sonawane, Anurag Shinde, Dutta Bhange and others participated in the agitation. The agitators shouted slogans and demanded the resignation of the minister. The whole Kranti Chowk area reverberated with the echoes of the slogans. After agitation at Kranti Chowk, the NCP activists reached Rauza Baugh and pelted stones at the house of the minister.

Complaint at Mukundwadi PS

The NCP activists from the Mukundwadi area also got aggressive. They reached the Mukundwadi police station and demanded to file an offence against the minister. Later on, the team led by former corporator Motilal Jagtap reached the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mukundwadi and gave slogans against the minister. Dashrath Manwatkar, Adv Chandrakant Thombre, Subhash Jadhav, Baburao Kharat, Mukund Ghodke, Sandeepan Kale, Pankaj Chajed, Manoj Ghorpade, B P Kulkarni, Shriram Sarpe, Subhash Chavan and many others were present on the occasion.