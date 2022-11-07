NCP pelted stones on minister's bungalow in Rauza Baugh

- Police detained and released agitators late in the evening.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

Angry NCP activists and workers today reached Rauza Baugh (near Himayat Baugh) and severely pelted stones on the bungalow of the minister on Monday evening. The window panes of the bungalow were damaged. Later on, the office-bearers with empty boxes (khokas) also staged 'Thiyya Andolan' (sitting agitation) in front of the bungalow. Later on, the Begumpura police arrived at the spot with security and detained the office-bearers and activists.

It may be noted that after winding up the agitation at Kranti Chowk, the NCP office-bearers and activists reached Rauza Baugh. They started shouting slogans against him, while some of them started pelting stones at the bungalow. The Begumpura police station inspector Prashant Potdar tried to prevent the activists but was in vain as he was alone. Till then the glasses of the bungalow were damaged.

The agitators shouted slogans and observed the sitting agitation with empty boxes in their hands. Till then the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Aparna Gite, assistant commissioner Ashok Thorat and other police officers reached the spot. The office-bearers, activists and others were detained and taken to the Begumpura police station in the police van. Potdar said that they served notices to the agitators at the police station and then released them late in the evening.

The agitation was participated by NCP's office-bearers including Kailas Patil, Rangnath Kale, NCP's state president Iliyas Kirmani, Nilesh Raut, Sunil Magare, Khawaja Sharfuddin, Mayur Sonawane, Qayyum Shaikh, Ankita Vidhate, Mehraj Patel, Vithal Jadhav, Veena Khare, Akshay Patil and others.