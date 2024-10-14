NCP-SP claims to contest from Central constituency

Lokmat News Network

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar: The Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) has laid claim to three out of the nine legislative assembly seats in the district as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. This claim was made by District President Pandurang Tangade Patil.

The party is asserting its claim over the Paithan, Gangapur-Khuladabad, and Aurangabad Central constituencies. The final discussions regarding seat allocation for the Maha Vikas Aghadi will take place in the next two days, during which a decision will be made said Patil. He also provided information on the number of applications received from interested candidates for various constituencies within the party.

The party chief Sharad Pawar interviewed the aspirants in Pune recently. The constituency-wise applications received by the party include Sillod (3), Kannad (2), Phulambri (5), Aurangabad Central (8), Aurangabad West (6), Aurangabad East (8), Paithan (8), Gangapur and Khuldabad (5), and Vaijapur (1). Except for a handful of interested candidates, everyone was present for the interviews, said Patil.