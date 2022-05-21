NCP’s Ghagar morcha bypasses Save’s office

Morcha concludes at Hanumannagar overhead water tank

Aurangabad, May 21:

The Ghagar (earthen pot) morcha organised by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had to take a detour from the office of MLA Atul Save in Pundaliknagar as they were denied permission by the police. The morcha that began from Pundaliknagar Chowk was then immersed near the overhead water tank near Hanumannagar.

BJP workers had also gathered at Save's office since morning. Save himself was present in the office from 8 am. Save interacted with the media after the morcha went to the water tank. He said, the plan of the Rs 1680 crore water supply scheme was approved by the BJP led government. Now the finance department is with the NCP. Then why no funds are given for this scheme. He said that if a morcha is to be taken out, then it should be taken out against the government or against the municipal administration.

NCP's city president Khwaja Sharfoddin, former president Vitthalrao Jadhav and working president Javed Khan alleged that there was a water crisis in the city due to the inaction of BJP which has been in power for 25 years. Save is inactive and does not see the plight of citizens.

He is only involved in communal politics, alleged Manik Shinde, state secretary. The women expressed their anger against the municipal administration by breaking clay pots on the road. Former minister Jaysingrao Gaikwad, Motilal Jagtap, Kashinath Kokate, city working president Abhishek Deshmukh, Tayyab Khan and other activists participated in the morcha.