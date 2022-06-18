NCP’s Mehboob Shaikh was framed in false rape case

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 18:

“BJP MLA Suresh Dhas and women’s wing leader Chitra Wagh had given contract to Nadimoddin Aliudding Shaikh (Times Colony, Aurangabad) to frame NCP Youth state president Mehboob Shaikh. Nadimoddin blackmailed Mehboob Shaikh and framed him in a false rape case”, mentioned the victim of the case in her complaint lodged with Jinsi police station. Similarly, a rape case has been registered against Nadimoddin Aliyuddin Shaikh and his driver Vishal Khillare on Saturday. Similarly, case has also registered against BJP MLA Suresh Dhas and women’s wing leader Chitra Wagh.

As per the complainant, Nadim on December 17, 2020 met the victim at her house to discuss about their marriage. The victim and her mother were ready for the marriage. On December 19, he called the victim to a juice centre to know each other. Nadim took her to his flat at Times Colony. His driver Khillare brought cold drinks for them. After drinking it, the victim got drowsy and when she gain consciousness, she found that she was raped. When she asked Nadim about it, he told that he had made a video of it. He threatened her that he will made the video viral and she will have to load a false rape case against a person. He told her that some political persons have given him contract of this work. On the same day, Nadim took her to Nashik and took her to a police station and asked her to lodge rape complaint against Mehboob Shaikh on December 20, but the police had not taken the complaint, she mentioned.

Later a false rape case was lodged with Cidco police station against Mehboob Shaikh on December 26, 2020. Nadim was with her. She did not knew Mehboob until then. On December 31, Nadim told her that Mehboob is NCP leader. He then took her to Daulatabad telling her that she has a threat of life from Mehboob, the victim mentioned in her complaint. PSI Poonam Patil is further investigating the case.

Dhas, Wagh met victim at Ashti

On January 1, 2021, MLA Suresh Dhas and Chitra Wagh met the victim at Krishna Hostel at Ashti in Beed district. One journalist was with them and she then gave a statement to a television channel mentioned by MLA Dhas. One person named Zia Baig was also with MLA Dhas. After giving the statement, she went to the flat of that reporter with MLA Dhas where she met a social worker and her name was Chitra Wagh. She told Wagh that she was compelled to make a false rape case. Wagh then told her that she will now have to stick to her statement and should say as mentioned in the FIR or she can go in jail for making a false complaint, victim mentioned in her complaint.