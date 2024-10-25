NCP(SP) in trouble: No assembly seats raise concerns among activists

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) activists are expressing their frustration after the party failed to secure a single assembly seat in the city. City president Khwaja Sharfuddin warned that this setback could spell trouble for the NCP in the upcoming municipal elections.

The city NCP has scheduled a meeting for Saturday at 2 pm at NCP Bhavan in N-11, Hadco, to discuss the recent loss of assembly seats. The activists held a self-reflective meeting at Vitthal Jadhav's office to address the issue. They expressed concerns that the lack of seats, except for Gangapur in nine assembly constituencies, will hinder the party's growth and impact the upcoming municipal elections. Activists recalled that during the Lok Sabha elections, their officials faced disrespect and exclusion from decision-making, despite being part of the Mahavikas Aghadi coalition. They warned that if this situation repeats, they will refuse to participate in campaigning. Friday's meeting included former Assembly Speaker Vitthal Jadhav, city working president Raghunath Patil, state vice president Salim Patel Wahegawkar, West Assembly president Rajesh More, city vice president Ashok Banswal, city secretary Uddhav Bansode along with department heads and several activists.