NDPS squad seizes sedative pills worth Rs 1.25L

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 15: The narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) squad has initiated a severe driver against the drug peddlers selling sedative pills in the city. As a result, one tablet amounting to Rs 6 is sold at Rs 100 to the addicts. The shocking information came out from the four accused arrested by the NDPS squad, said crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

The NDPS squad led by API Hareshwar Ghuge laid a trap in Sanjaynagar area and arrested Hasham Pasha Chaus alias Mame (Sanjaynagar, Irshad Syed Yaqub (Jinsi), Abdul Salam (Indiranagar Baijipura) and Shaikh Salim Shaikh Karim (Hinanagar, Chikalthana) and seized sedative pills worth Rs 1.25 lakh from them.

The police action was executed under the guidance of crime branch ACP Vishal Dhume by PI Aghav, API Ghuge, food inspector Baliram Marewad, ASI Nasim Khan, Vishal Sonawane, Mahesh Ugale, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Suresh Bhise, Prajakta Waghmare, Datta Dubhalkar and others.