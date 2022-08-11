NDPS team raids kiosk, 3 arrested for selling marijuana

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) team raided a paan kiosk near Dr Hedgewar Hospital on Tuesday night and arrested three accused. Police inspector of Crime branch Avinash Aghav said that police also seized 5 kg of marijuana (ganja) from them.

According to details, PSI of NDPS team Hareshwar Ghuge received information that marijuana was being sold near the hospital.

Acting on a tip-off, the team comprising PSI Ghuge and ASI Naseem Khan, head constable Vishal Sonawne, Mahesh Ugle, Dhramaraj Gaikwad, Suresh Bhise, Dutta Dubhalkar, Prajakta Waghmure raided the kiosk in the night of August 9.

Police arrested kiosk owner Sachin Thombre, Suresh Umbarkar (both, Police Mitra Colony, Jawahar Colony) and Vinay Sarode (Shivshankar Colony, Balajinagar).

During frisking, 28 packets of marijuana were found in their pants pockets. Some packets were found hidden in their two-wheeler. Police seized 5.11 kg of marijuana, the market value of which is Rs 1.76 lakh. Thombre had hired Suresh Umbarkar and Vinod Sarode at a daily wage of Rs 400.

A case was registered with Jawaharnagar Police Station against the accused under the provisions of the NDPS Act. Police also seized ‘chillum’ and other materials. There was a facility for smoking ‘chillum’ at Rs 100.