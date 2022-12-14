Nearly 17 k candidates take PG exams from Dec 22

Aurangabad :

A total of 16,913 candidates will appear for the postgraduate examinations to be conducted by Dr Babasaaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) from December 22.

Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr Ganesh Manza said that a total of 10 flying squads were set up to put a check on malpractice during the examinations. He said that the 16,913 students would take their papers at 110 centres in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts.

The preparations for the examinations are underway under the guidance of vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole.

The highest number of candidates are from the Science faculty (9,802) followed by Humanities and Social Sciences (3,825 candidates) and Commerce (3,286 examinees).

The first session will be held from 10 am to 1 pm while the schedule of the second session will be from 2 pm to 5 pm. VC Dr Pramod Yeole appealed to all the students to take the examination in a copy-free and peaceful manner.

Box

1st sem of exam

The second and third-year examinations of traditional courses like BA, B Sc and B Com already began while the first-semester examination will be held from December 22.

Box

UG professional courses exams

Dr Manza said that the examinations of all the semesters of undergraduate, postgraduate professional and other courses would be conducted in the second week of January.