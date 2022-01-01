Necessary to decompose sugarcane leftover in field

Aurangabad, Jan 1:

It is necessary to increase the planting spacing in sugarcane crop and it is very important to give micro nutrients to sugarcane crop. At the same time, it is necessary to decompose the sugarcane leftover in the field instead of burning it. This helps in increasing the amount of organic carbon in the soil, said Dr Devrao Devaskar director, extension education, Vasantrao Naik, Marathwada Agricultural University.

The 70th farmers scientists forum online program was held on Saturday by Krishi Vigyan Kendra in the city. District agriculture officer Tukaram Mote, district agriculture development officer PR Deshmukh, Dr Kishor Jhade, Dr Baswaraj Pisure, Dr Anita Jinturkar, Dr Sanjula Bhavar, Prof Ashok Nirwal and Prof Geeta Yadav were present.

Official of the central sugarcane research center DS Thorve said that the Bagasse and other leftover waste from the sugarcane is a very important organic substance. Sugarcane bagasse contains 0.5 per cent nitrogen, 0.2 per cent phosphorus and 0.7 to 1 per cent potash and 32 to 40 per cent organic carbon.

One hectare yields 8 to 10 tons of bagasse and 40 to 50 kg of nitrogen, 25 to 30 kg of phosphorus, 75 to 100 kg of potassium and 3 to 4000 kg of organic curb that can rejuvenate the soil. Therefore, there is a need to decompose sugarcane bagasse in the field.