Need for awareness about CPR among people

Whenever there is an increase in blood circulation and a person fade and collapse, it cannot be a heart attack at all the time, but it can also be a sudden cardiac arrest. However, around 40 to 50 percent of such patients can be saved if administered Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) immediately. Hence, there is a need to create awareness among the people about CPR, opined the experts during the conclusion of the two-day KBCon Conference organised in the city on heart failure, sudden death, and devices. The experts delivered lectures on various subjects related to cardiac arrest.

Dr Ashish Nabar from Mumbai said, most of the time the patients are not aware that they are having a heart disease. There is a sudden increase in blood circulation and the person collapses, it is called sudden cardiac arrest. Such a situation can arise in persons with weak hearts or earlier having a heart attack. Hence, they should immediately consult the doctors and diagnose it.

Dr Rajesh Dhopeshwarkar from Pune said, every person should learn the technique of CPR so that the lives of the patients can be saved. It should be administered to patients who have no breath, consciousness, and pulse rate.

Dr Saurabh Deshpande from Mumbai said, in such conditions, the family members get panicked but CPR should be administered in such cases and later an ambulance with a cardiac service facility should be called immediately.

Dr Ajit Bhagwat said, on Saturday, 120 policemen of the city police force were administered training in CPR. Such camps will be organised in the city in the future as well. Around 140 delegates attended the conference.