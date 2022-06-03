Need to clear hurdles in rural Dvp: Patel

Aurangabad, June 3:

“The hurdles should be cleared to accomplish complete rural development. The financial development of the farmers is possible by the Bamboo cultivation and even preserving the environment”, opined former president of the state agriculture value commission Pasha Patel.

He was speaking during a workshop orgnaised by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University’s Gopinathrao Mundhe National Rural Development and Research Institute on Friday.

Patel further elaborated various issues related to agriculture, envoronment, rural development and research. He said that around 1800 types of things can be manufactured from bamboo and the farmers can be benefited with the bamboo cultivation, he said.

Initially, Gopinath Mundhe was paid homage on his death anniversary. Vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presided over. Former divisional commissioner Dr Bhaskarrao Mundhe, Dr Sarjerao Thombre, director Dr Bhagwan Sakhale and others were present. Chakradhar Koti conducted the proceedings of the function while Haripandit Shirsath proposed a vote of thanks.