NEET-22 aspirants to get 20 minutes extra; May 6 last date of registration

Aurangabad, April 7:

The aspirants of health sciences courses including MBBS, and BDS will get extra 20 minutes time in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG)- 2022.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) started online registration for the test NEET on April 6 for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all institutions while its last date is May 6.

The entrance test will consist of multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology).

There will be 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two sections (A and B). The duration of the examination will be 200 minutes (three hours twenty minutes) from 2 PM to 5.20 PM. It will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Telugu and Urdu.

The last date to pay the fee is May 7. The fees for the general category is Rs 1600 while Rs 1500 for OBC and EWS. The candidates from the reserved category will have to pay a Rs 900 fee. The test will be conducted on July 17.

Candidates must use the e-mail address and mobile number of their own or their parents while registering online for all communication. Providing an Aadhar card number in the application form will be voluntary. As alternative channels aspirants can download ‘SANDES App’ to receive the notifications.

The NTA is facilitating an additional platform through UMANG App and DigiLocker to download their documents like confirmation page, admit card, and scorecards. There will be no upper age limit for NEET this year compared to last year. Earlier, the upper age limit was 25 years (30 for the reserved category).

Box

Candidates need to upload images, documents in a particular size

Aspirants need to upload scanned images of candidate’s recent passport size photograph, postcard size

photograph, signature, left and right-hand fingers and thumb impression, category certificate (if applicable) and PwD Certificate in the prescribed size and JPG format.

The image and document wise required size is as follows; scanned passport photograph size from 10 kb to 200 kb, postcard photograph (4x6) from 10 kb to 200 kb, scanned signature size from 4 kb to 30 kb, left and right-hand fingers and thumb impressions from 10 kb to 200 kb, category certificate size pdf file size from 50 kb to 300 kb, class 10th pass certificate from 50 kb to 300 kb.