NEET aspirant student commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 17-year-old youth, Saurabh Vitthal Misal, was found dead in his residence in Teesgaon area of Waluj on Friday evening. The police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the matter.

According to police, Saurabh was a student of class 12 and was preparing for the NEET exam. His father Vitthal Misal is a subedar naik in the defense forces and is posted in Assam. His father had returned home a week ago and had gone to his native village Dongargaon (District Nanded) to meet his parents along with his wife and daughter. Saurabh's mother had asked a neighbor to give him food on Friday evening. When the neighbor went to his house, she found the door locked from inside. She knocked on the door and called out to Saurabh, but there was no response. She then informed Saurabh's mother, who called the police. When the police arrived at the scene, they broke down the door and found Saurabh hanging from the door frame. He was declared dead at the government hospital. Head constable Yogesh Karsale is further investigating the case.