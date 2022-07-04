‘NEET Meter’ test on July 7 & 12 for medical aspirants

Aurangabad, July 4:

Narayana Group of Educational Institutes will conduct ‘NEET Meter,’ the country’s biggest NEET empowerment test, on July 7 and 12.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Narayana’s city centre director Dr Vishal Ladniya said that the test would help aspirants to evaluate their strengths and weaknesses.

He said that the pan-India evaluation of NEET 2022 aspirants would give them a chance to assess and compare their preparation to get an objective overview of the national scenario.

“The scorecard with in-depth question-wise and subject-wise performance and remarks, will enable students to forecast their All-India NEET 2022 ranking,” said Dr Vishal Ladniya.

The aspirants can take the test on a laptop, desktop, android mobile phone or tablet. The examination will begin at 2 pm, on July 7 and 12. The last date for registration for July 7 session is July 6 while for July 12 session, it is 11 July. The result will be announced 24 hours after the test. This is completely free of cost to help the students on a social cause. while Rajesh Patil conducted the proceedings. Chalpati Tekakeli proposed a vote of thanks.

