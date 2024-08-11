NEET-PG held smoothly

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) held the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-postgraduate (NEET-PG) at two centres in the city on Sunday smoothly. -

More than 2,000 aspirants came from the different parts of Marathwada and adjoining districts to appear for the national-level test in two shifts at two online centres. The first shift was from 9 am to 12.30 pm while the second session was from 3.30 pm to 7 pm. All the aspirants were asked to show original photo identity proof while giving the entries at the centres. The candidates were asked to report to the centre around 30 minutes to two hours before the commencement as the doors of the centres were closed at the sharp time. There were nearly 2,000 candidates at the two centres.

The first centre was in Chikalthana MIDC while another at Waluj. Some of the candidates were from cities like Pune and Mumbai. Those who were from different districts of Marathwada and other regions arrived here one day before the test to avoid any confusion and loss of opportunity.

The examination is an eligibility for admission to different postgraduate and PG diploma medical courses Even, the test is compulsory for foreign students who wish to pursue admission to medical courses in India.