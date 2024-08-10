NEET-PG to be held today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-postgraduate (NEET-PG) at two centres in the city on August 11.

It may be noted that the NEET-PG was to be held on June 23. However, it was postponed just 12 hours before the test schedule due to paper leaking.

As per the revised schedule, the date of NEET-PG is August 11. More than 2,000 aspirants will come from the different parts of Marathwada and adjoining districts to appear for the national-level test in two shifts at two online centres.

There will be two sessions. The first session will be conducted from 9 am to 12.30 pm and the second session from 3.30 pm to 7 pm. The centres will be closed at 8.30 am for the first session. So, the candidates need to entre the centre before this time.

The examination will be a multiple choice questions test which has 200 questions, with each question carrying 4 response options s in English language only. There will be be 25 per cent negative marking for incorrect answers.

The test is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses. It is mandatory even for foreign nationals seeking admission to medical courses in India.