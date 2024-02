Neeta Tandan passes away

Aurangabad, July 18:

Neeta Kulbushan Tandan (80, N-2, Cidco) died after a prolonged illness Monday evening (4 pm). She leaves behind her husband, a son and a daughter.

Her funeral procession will be taken out on July 19 from her residence (Shrikrishna, N-2, Cidco).

The last rites will be performed on her at Central Naka crematorium (N-6).