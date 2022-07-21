Neha Quadri gets Ph D in Pharmacy

Aurangabad, July 21:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Neha Nausheen Quadri in Pharmacy.

She submitted her thesis titled "Protective Role of Naturally Obtained Chelators in Heavy Metal Toxicity," under the guidance of Dr Syed Ayaz Ali, Associate Professor and head of the Department of Pharmacology, Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy.