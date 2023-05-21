Neighbouring families fight over petty reason

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two neighbouring families violently clashed with each over petty reason at Bhimwadi in Sundarwadi area on May 19 night. Counter cases have been registered with Cidco MIDC police station against each other.

Police said, complainant Pradeep Sahebrao Turakmane has a pet dog. As the dog was barking, he threw a stone on him, but the stone hit the house of his neighbour Amol Mohan Sawant. The members of both the families violently fought over this issue.

Based on the complaint lodge by Turukmane case has been registered against Amol Sawant, Deepak Shinde, Rahul Gaikwad and one woman. Similarly, on the complaint of complaint lodged by a woman case has been registered against Turukmane and others.