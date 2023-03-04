Neo metro, single flyover to cost Rs 8,237 crore

-Union Minister Dr Karad will hold a separate meeting in Delhi, NOC will be required

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In recent months, a movement has been initiated in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the construction of a single continuous flyover from Shendra to Waluj and the Neo Metro project. The preliminary DPR level cost of both projects has reached Rs 8,237 crores, and a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from various Central government departments will be required.

Union Minister of State for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, has promised to hold a separate meeting in Delhi to address the issue. A meeting was held at the Smart City office on Saturday to review the Neo Metro and single flyover projects.

A DPR of Rs 4,500 crores has been prepared for the Neo Metro project, while a DPR of Rs 3,737 crores has been prepared for the 28-km continuous flyover from Shendra MIDC to Waluj MIDC.

Neo's first, second stage

Mahametro officials explained that in the first phase, the work will be done from Shendra MIDC to the railway station. The route will be Shendra MIDC-Chikalthana-Vasantrao Naik Chowk-Akashwani, Kranti Chowk-Osmanpura-Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk- Railway Station. In the second phase, the metro rail project from the railway station to Mukundwadi railway station will be implemented.

The route in the second phase will be Railway Station - Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk - Hotel Panchavati - Mahaveer Chowk - Central Bus Stand - Millcorner - Bhadkalgate - Rangin Gate - Labor Colony - Himayatbagh - Harsul T-Point - Cidco Bus Stand - Mukundwadi Railway Station via Jalgaon Road. The projects require a no-objection certificate from various central government departments, and Dr Karad has promised to address the issue in a separate meeting in Delhi. Cooperation minister Atul Save, Collector Astik Kumar Pandey, Municipal administrator Dr Abhijit Chaudhary, officials of Mahametro, airport authority, and cantonment board officials were present.

NOC from various departments

If the airport authority raises no objections, the first phase of the project can proceed. However, the second phase may require the acquisition of certain properties, and approval from the department of archaeology. Dr Karad has proposed that the metro rail should be planned to run directly from Rangeen Darwaza to Harsul T-Point via Delhi Gate, instead of going through Labor Colony - Ganesh Colony.

Get on and off at 18 places

There are no special obstacles in the work of the continuous flyover. Vehicles will ply up to 4-km of road stretch in the cantonment area. Ramps will be provided at 18 places on this flyover so the drivers will be able to get on and off the bridge.