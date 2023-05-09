NEP to be implemented effectively in coming AY: VC Dr Yeole

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The draft of the curriculum framework and grading system will be implemented effectively from the coming academic year as New Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

All the Board of Studies (BoS) will have to do planning perfectly from this point of view,” said

Dr Pramod Yeole, vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking in a workshop organised for the newly elected BoS chairmen at Mahatma Phule Hall on Tuesday.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, deans Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Chetna Sonkamble, Dr Walmik Sarwade and Dr Prashant Amrutkar were seated on the dais.

Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawli, Principal Dr Ashok Tejankar, Dr Haridas Vidhate along with the chairmen of 50 BoS.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that the NEP is students-centric and gives preference to education in the mother tongue. “Our university has taken a lead for the effective implementation of the policy,” he said. The workshop for the principals was already held.

The VC the BoS chairmen and the committees should do a restructuring of the curriculum immediately in the coming days and it would be given final approval in Academic Council. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath guided on the restructuring of the credit system. Dr Bhalchandra Waykar also guided the participants. Sanjay Shinde proposed a vote of thanks

Box

Make Bamu trend-setter

“Bamu made available the facility of writing answers in the mother tongue first time in the State, setting an ideal example for other universities of the State. All should work in such a way that our university should become a trend-setter’ in the State for effective implementation of NEP and academic research,” VC Dr Yeole said.