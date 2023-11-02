NEP to be implemented for UG from next year

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“The National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 will be implemented effectively for the undergraduate courses from the next academic year. The chairmen and members of all Board of Studies (BoS) will have to submit the syllabus of all the courses in four days,” said Dr Pramod Yeole, vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking at a meeting organised for BoS chairmen and members of all four faculties on Thursday in view of the implementation of NEP in the affiliated UG colleges from the academic year 2024-25.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, deans-Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Prashant Amrutkar and Dr Chetna Sonkamble, deputy registrar of the academic section Dr Ganesh Manz were present.

A total of 100 BoS chairmen and members were present in the online and offline modes.In the introductory speech, Pro-VC Dr Shirsath gave information about the efforts being taken for the effective implementation of the education policy.

Deans of all the faculties talked about the syllabus of their faculties. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that Bamu had implemented the new education policy for the postgraduate courses successfully from the current academic year (2023-24).

He said that all the UG courses would be restructured as per the NEP. “The BoS chairmen and members should prepare and submit the syllabus immediately, otherwise, the university administration will take serious note of it,” he warned. Desk officers Ashish Vadodkar, Jaishri Kamble, Dr Kailas Tribhuan and Dnyasa Dandge made efforts for the meeting.

Box

New syllabus of 66 subjects

There are 66 BoS in four faculties including 33 BoS in Science and Technology faculty, 19 in humanities, and 10 interdisciplinary. Of them, 19 BoS have not submitted the syllabus yet. All four BoS from the Commerce and Management Science faculty have submitted the syllabus. The chairmen and members of 19 BoS were asked to submit the syllabus by November 6.