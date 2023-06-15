NEP to be implemented for varsity depts only this year

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) decided to implement New Education Policy (NEP)-2020 for its postgraduate departments in the city campus and Dharashiv sub-campus from this year. The colleges will go for the NEP from the next academic year.

It may be noted that the State Government announced the implementation of NEP in the universities across the State from the current academic year (2023-24).

A meeting of the newly elected Academic Council was held recently. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole informed the AC members that the NEP would be made applicable for the departments and three autonomous colleges.

The NEP will be implemented for the 394 affiliated colleges (excluding autonomous) from the next academic year. The syllabus of the colleges will be revised before the implementation. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath and, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle were also seated on the dais.

There are 55 departments in the city campus and Dharashiv sub-campus. The syllabus of first-year students who are being admitted to the departments will have a facility for multiple entries and exits to reduce the drop-out ratio. There will be stress on skills and training and options for multi and interdisciplinary subject selection. As part of the preparations, the university conducted training sessions for the heads of departments and principals of the colleges recently.