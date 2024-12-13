Nephew sentenced to life for murder

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Additional Sessions Judge A. J. Khan sentenced a nephew to life imprisonment and fined him Rs 10,000 in a farming dispute murder case on Friday. The court acquitted three others.

The accused nephew has been identified as Sandeep Sakhale (Liha, Tal. Sillod). The case began when Digambar's wife, Sarla (resident of Liha, Tal. Sillod), lodged a complaint (resident of Liha, Tal. Sillod). She had been managing the farm after her mother-in-law’s death. Digambar divided the land among his three nephews: Sandeep, Yogesh, Kautik and Himatarav. Sandeep and Yogesh demanded a larger share and had a dispute with Digambar. Sandeep had threatened Digambar with death eight days before the incident.

On July 10, 2021, Digambar was working with his family in the field. Meanwhile, Sandeep, his brother Yogesh, his wife Usha and Asha were in a nearby field. Asha and Usha verbally abused Sarla. When Sarla confronted them, they entered her field and assaulted her and her family. Sandeep then struck Digambar with an axe, killing him. A case was registered at Ajiantha Police Station regarding the incident. API G. P. Thakur filed the charge sheet. District Government Prosecutor Avinash Deshpande presented 11 witness testimonies. The case was monitored by Head Constable Meenakshi Bhalerao and the constables.