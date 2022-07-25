Net Cafe owner commits suicide

Aurangabad, July 25:

A net cafe owner committed suicide by hanging himself at home in Beed By-pass area on Sunday evening. A case of accidental death has been registered with Chikalthana police station, informed PI Devidas Gaat.

The deceased has been identifed as Parikshit Pandharinath Pawar (38, Maulinagar, Beed By-pass). He used to run a net cafe in his home. On Sunday, he was working on the computer in his room and the other family members were in other parts of the house. At around 6 pm, they noticed that Parikshit has hanged himself. He was immediately rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. He is survived by mother, two brothers, his wife, a son and a daughter. The reason of suicide was not known.