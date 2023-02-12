NET-Dec-22 session to begin next week

Aurangabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility Test (NET)-December 2022 sessions for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in online mode from February 21 to 24.

The candidates will take the examination in 57 subjects in the first phase. The NTA released subject-wise date and time. The notification regarding the city of the examination centre is being displayed on the portal of the agency.

Box

What are exam timings?

The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon while students will appear for the second shift between 3 pm and 6 pm.

Box

Pattern of Exam

The test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will have objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers. The first paper will have 50 multiple-choice questions carrying 100 marks. The assessment of the teaching and research aptitude of the candidate is done in it. Reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the aspirants are also tested.

The second paper will have 100 questions with 200 marks based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge.