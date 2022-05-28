NET registration date extended

Aurangabad, May 28:

The online registration date for University Grants Commission’s National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) was extended up to May 30. The registration started on April 30 and its last date was May 20.

However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the test for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor, received representation from the candidates to extend the last date.

The date was extended up to May 30 while candidiases can pay fees up to 11.50 pm on the same Monday. The cycles of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 were merged because of Covid.

Candidates can correct their particulars between May 31 and June 1. For any query, candidates can contact through the helpline or visit the NTA portal.