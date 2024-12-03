NET registration started

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The registration process for the National Eligibility Test (NET) has started for the coming session. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the December-January session of NET soon. The last date of registration is December 10.

The NET result will be declared in three different categories. The NET is eligible for the post of Assistant Professor in colleges and universities, ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Ph D admission. The students will have to submit their application form very carefully.

A total of Rs 1150 is registration fees for the general category. The students should register through the link (https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/).

--Correction in the particulars in the online application form from December 12 to 13

--Announcement of city of examination centre to be announced later

--Date of examination January 1 to 19