Neurosurgery to begin soon in superspeciality block

Expensive treatment will be available in the GMCH

Aurangabad, Feb 11:

Two neurosurgeons have been appointed in the superspeciality wing of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The treatment of heart patients has also started in the wing recently. One of the 6 state-of-the-art operation theaters in the wing will be started. It will be possible to provide expensive treatment for brain disorders at GMCH.

The superspeciality building built at a cost of Rs 150 crore to provide eight superspecialty treatments, was made available for the treatment of corona patients. Now the number of corona patients is declining and the number of patients admitted in the GMCH has also decreased. Dean Dr Varsha Rotte-Kaginalkar has instructed the concerned companies to expedite the installation of Cath Lab after the commencement of OPD services for heart ailments.

Efforts for department of emergency medicine

The cardiology department has been shifted to the superspeciality block and will be replaced by the department of emergency medicine. There will be screening facilities, X-ray and sonography facilities. Therefore, immediate treatment will be available to the patients under one roof, said Dr Rote.

Work of security wall

With the availability of Rs 1.5 crore for small constructions, the GMCH will start work on the security wall and repair of the hostels. The work will be started before March with the availability of funds, Dr Rotte said.