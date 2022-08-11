Never forget sacrifices of freedom fighters

By Mehboob Inamdar

Aurangabad, Aug 11:

“Under the British rule, common people were subjected to tyranny, facing violence, unjust and harsh laws which eventually led to the struggle for independence in the different parts of the country including Marathwada. Though, Marathwada was under Nizam's rule. Winds of independence, blowing across the country, inspired me to join the freedom movement in Aurangabad at the age of 16. People should never forget the sacrifices of freedom fighters,” said Dattatray Khanderao Padalkar, a freedom fighter who is 91 years old now.

Sharing his memories with Lokmat Times as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration, he said that when he was in 8th standard, he came in contact with the Seva Dal branch of the city.

Recalling his days of freedom struggle, Dattatray Padalkar who was born at Jagir Takli (Raje Roy Rayan) in Phulambri tehsil in 1931 said that he had completed his first training of arms at Amravati Vyamshala and second training at Angulgaon (the then Indian territory).

“Adv Kashinath Navandar, D M Kulkarni and Sandu Karhale (Nillod) and I participated in three activities. I was just 16 years old at that time. Kashinath Navandar and I destroyed the railway line at Rotegaon, because of which, train service was halted for a week,” he said.

The freedom fighter said that after the incident, there was heavy patrolling of the Nizam Army, Police and Razakars at Rotegaon Railway Station with a powerful searchlight, so, he had to walk for 12 km on foot at midnight.

“Our next target was the treasury room at the tehsil office of Juna Bazaar area of the city. The strong room was being guarded by eight soldiers of Nizam. Navandar, Kulkarni, Karhale and myself destroyed the strong room with detonators. We all were safe,” he said.

Padalkar said that the third action was carried out by Kulkarni, Karhale along with him. “There was only one bridge in front of Siddhart Garden connecting to the city. We damaged the bridge with detonators, breaking half of the city’s connectivity, and stopping any help to Nizam’s army,” he asserted.

He said that Kulkarni took the wrong route to his house after the incident and was caught in an area near Kranti Chowk. He was arrested and beaten up till he became unconscious.

“I and Sandu were safe in the house, but, police arrested us the next morning. We were beaten mercilessly till there was bleeding from our eyes, nose and mouth. I was senseless for eight hours. We were sent to Central Jail (Harsul). After police action in 1948, I was released from jail. I completed my further education and worked as a teacher at schools in Beed, Kandhar, Gevrai, Ashti, Murum, Aurangabad, Parli Vaijnath and Gangkhed,” he added