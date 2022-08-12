New 100-bedded ESIC hospital in Waluj - Dr Karad

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad asserted that a new 100-bedded ESIC hospital will be set up in the Waluj industrial area for the workers and their families. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Seva hospital of ESIC at Ranjangaon Shenpunji on Friday.

Speaking further Dr Karad said that the number of ESIC holder workers in the Waluj industrial sector is almost one lakh. A 100-bedded ESIC hospital will be established in Waluj so that quality health facilities are available to the workers and their families in this area. MIDC and Cidco administration will be followed up to provide land for this hospital.

There are more than one lakh ESI holder workers in Waluj MIDC area. These workers and their families have to go to the model dispensary in Pandharpur and the Seva hospital in Bajajnagar and Pandharpur for medical treatment.

Since the poor workers of Ranjangaon, Jogeshwari, Ghanegaon, Kamalapur areas have to go to the hospital for treatment, Panchayat Samiti member Deepak Bade, Prakash Jadhav of ESI holders workers association had continuously followed up with Dr Karad to start a Seva hospital from ESIC in Ranjangaon area. After this follow-up, Dr Karad discussed with the senior officials of ESIC and got approval to start the service hospital in Ranjangaon.