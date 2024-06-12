New 900 mm water pipeline burst

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran’s (MJP) 900 mm diameter water pipeline, laid at a cost of Rs 200 crore, got burst at Takali Phata on Paithan Road. Due to the erosion of soil underneath the pipeline, three joints of the pipeline got dislodged. The MJP initiated repair work on a war footing. The executive engineer Deepak Koli informed that the work would be completed by 11 pm. Since the water supply through pipeline has been closed from midnight on Monday, the city has been facing a shortage of 20 MLD of water.

Under the new water supply scheme of Rs 2,740 crore, the work of laying a 2500 mm diameter main water pipeline is underway. A large pit for a 1.5 metres was dug at Takali Phata for laying the main pipeline. Next to this pit is the new 900 mm diameter water pipeline. Due to rainwater, the soil beneath the 900 mm diameter pipeline eroded, causing three joints to dislodge. Suddenly, flow of water to the Pharola Water Treatment Plant stopped. The search for the exact location of the pipeline burst began on Monday and continued till its finding on Tuesday evening. However, the three dislodged pipes were not easily found amidst the pipeline water, rainwater, and soil.

On Wednesday morning, the work of removing the accumulated water from the spot began. Due to a nearby drain, its water also started entering the pit. Hence the repair work began in the evening, and it would be completed by 11 pm, said Koli.

20 MLD water shortage

The 1400 mm diameter pipeline had burst at Jalannagar on Sunday midnight, already disrupting the city's water supply. Now, with the closure of 900 mm pipeline, the city is facing a shortage of 20 MLD of water. Currently, the city is receiving 110 MLD of water, which has to suffice for the entire city's needs, including Cidco-Hudco areas.