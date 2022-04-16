New academic year of the university will start from August

Aurangabad, April 16:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University is making efforts to streamline the academic year which was disrupted due to corona. The university plans to start the new academic year from August 1 this year. On the other hand, colleges are facing a dilemma as to when the university exams will be held and when the results will be declared. Colleges are also worried about the delay in the admission process.

In this regard, the director of the examination and evaluation of the university, Dr Ganesh Manza said that the university has announced a timetable to streamline the new academic year. The summer exams are planned accordingly. The summer session examinations of the current academic year will start from the last week of June. Postgraduate and vocational examinations will be held in July. Results will be declared without any delay. So there will be no problem starting the new academic year from August.

On the other hand, offline exams will be conducted and paper examinations will take time. The results will then be announced. This will be followed by the admission process. It will take a long time. Therefore, the colleges have raised a question of how it is possible to start the new academic year from August 1.