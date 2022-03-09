New body of Bathri Teli Samaj elected

Aurangabad, March 9:

The new executive body of Bathri Teli Samaj after the elections held at Samaj Bhavan, New Mondha, Jafar Gate under the presidentship of Kishan Makriye. The new office bearers are president Dayaram Bassaiye, vice president Suhas Bassaiye, vice president Ashok Tetwar, secretary Rohan Pardeshi, joint secretary Jai Sarwaiyye, treasurer Deepak Makariye, members - Chetan Rautalle, Santosh Mahtole, Ganesh Kurliye, Chandrakant Chaudiye and Rajesh Gurbhaiyye.

The referees were Suresh Makariye, Shriram Rautalle, Jaggannath Bassaiye, Ratan Bassaiye and Babulal Gurbhaiye.