New body of Lions Classic declared

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The new executive body of the Lions Club of Aurangabad Classic was declared on Wednesday. Deputy governor Girish Sisodiya administered oath to the newly appointed president Deepak Puranik, secretary Kishor Waghmare, treasurer Rahul Sonone and the entire team. Outgoing president Anil Umbarhande read the last year’s report. Outgoing secretary Sunil Shashtri and treasurer Umakant Urpal were felicitated for their work in the last term. Industion officer and regional chairman Sunil Thole included 26 new members in Lions Classic. Nitin Pedgaonkar and Radha Tornekar were felicitated for getting MJF honour.

Puranik assured that the work of the club will be continued in this tenure as usual by implementing several projects. Former governor Rajesh Raut, Tansukh Zambad, Rahul Ausekar, Sanjay Sarda, Shekhar Tornekar and others were present.

Bhau Gawali, Shirish Kandi, Kanta Gawali, Sandeep Dodal, Madhuri Waghmare, Neha Sonone and others took efforts for the success of the function. Dr Nikita Vekhande and Salil Dodal conducted the proceedings of the function while Kishor Waghmare proposed a vote of thanks.