New case filed against Imtiaz Jaleel

A new case has been registered against Imtiaz Jaleel, the defeated AIMIM candidate from the Aurangabad East constituency, following a complaint by Afzar Khan of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. The complaint was lodged at the City Chowk Police Station. Earlier, two cases were filed against Jaleel at Pundalik Nagar Police Station on election day.

In the assembly elections, Jaleel, Afzar Khan, Dr. Gaffar Kadri and BJP's Atul Sawant contested the seat. Sawant won, defeating Jaleel. After his defeat, Jaleel addressed 400-500 people at his residence, claiming he would have won if not for betrayal from some of his supporters. He also said, "Do not spare the traitors in the future." The video of this speech went viral. Afzar Khan and Dr. Kadri met with ACP Sanjay Sanap on Monday and filed a complaint at the City Chowk Police Station. PSI Shakeel Sheikh is investigating the case. Jaleel is already facing two cases: one for creating a disturbance at a polling booth and another for making casteist remarks against BJP’s Jalandar Shendge.