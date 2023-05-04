New civic chief focusses on PMAY scam

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The new municipal commissioner G Sreekanth today hinted that the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) scam tops his to-do list. He assured of taking stringent action against the officers involved in the irregularity after going through the PMAY tender file soon.

He also underlined that providing shelter to the homeless will be the preference of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC).

The civic chief took over the charge in CSMC on Wednesday morning. He paid surprise visits to different sections at the headquarters today morning.

When his attention was drawn towards the transfer of outgoing civic chief Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari due to the busting of the PMAY scam and then how he will be handling the core issue, G Sreekanth said, “I am yet to go through the tender file of the PMAY scam. After going through it, strict action will be taken against the officers guilty of it.” No doubt, action will be taken in the case, but preference will also be given to complete the new tender process, he said.

Offences filed 70 days ago

It may be noted that deputy municipal commissioner Aparna Thete lodged a complaint against 19 directors and office-bearers of three companies (responding to the tender as contractors) for their involvement in the irregularity at City Chowk police station on February 23, 2023. Later on, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) squad raided the houses and the offices of these contractors in the city and procured necessary evidence and documents. Moreover, Thete also faced an ED inquiry in Mumbai for days at a stretch. However, nothing proceeded since then. Meanwhile, the police have compiled the necessary information relating to the PMAY scam. Now, all eyes are set on which officer would be called for the ED inquiry to Mumbai.

The administrator also claimed that the new water supply scheme is gaining momentum. The vigilance committee headed by the divisional commissioner is monitoring the progress of the scheme on a regular basis. A few drastic steps will also be taken to complete the task. The properties causing obstruction in the laying of pipelines will have to be demolished. The encroachments will also have to be removed, he said.