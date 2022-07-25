New civic chief to take charge

Aurangabad, July 25:

The new administrator and municipal commissioner of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Abhijeet Chaudhari will be taking charge of his office tomorrow (on Tuesday) morning. He has instructed the staff of the AMC administrator’s office in this regard.

Chaudhari’s predecessor Astik Kumar Pandey served the AMC as the administrator and municipal commissioner for the past two and a half years. On June 29, the former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray issued an order transferring Pandey as the chief administrator (Cidco, Aurangabad). Later on, there was a change in the ruling government.

Shinde-Fadnavis ruled government came into power. They then stayed the transfer order of Pandey. However, during the last week, the government issued Pandey's transfer order and Sangli collector Abhijeet Chaudhari was transferred to AMC. Pandey has not been given the posting, so far.

Chaudhari will take over the charge tomorrow morning. Later on, he is expected to hold a meeting with all heads of the departments (HoDs) and review the situation, hoped the sources.

A native of Bhusawal, Abhijeet Chaudhari completed his school education at K Narkhede School in Bhusawal. Later on, he went to complete his college education in Mumbai. He completed MBBS and then shifted to Delhi for competitive examinations. He is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) of the 2003 batch. Pandey and Chaudhari are of the same batch.