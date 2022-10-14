New collector pin-points scope of development in rural parts of district

Aurangabad: The new district collector Astik Kumar Pandey said that he knows much about the city having worked in the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Now the focus is on taking major decisions to ensure the development of the rural parts of the district. Hence the citizens should consider me as one amongst them and contact me to contribute to the development, he stressed.

Pandey was speaking to media persons after taking over the charge as the district collector. He also expressed his wish to promote and market Paithani and Himroo products and Bidri Art works across the globe to give a push to the tourism industry.

Pandey took over the charge from the outgoing collector Sunil Chavan, on Friday, at 11.30 am. Later on, the duo addressed the media persons jointly.

The collector apprised of the challenges before the administration like farmers' suicides, retreating rainfall and threat situations due to lumpy disease. Pandey also made it clear that he will not intervene in the affairs of the municipal corporation as a collector.

When his attention was drawn towards allegations made against him regarding the Smart City Project works, the collector said,“There is an independent administrator appointed to look after the system. Besides, the new water supply scheme will be completed under the guidance of the divisional commissioner.”

Chavan underlined how played a pivotal role in increasing health facilities in the district during the Covid-19 pandemic situation. “There were different opinions and emotions of the public representatives, despite this, I am satisfied that the task of taking possession of the Labour Colony got completed during my tenure,” said the outgoing collector.

Boxxxxxxxx

How do things get set right?

In reply to a query on how he managed to get himself transferred in one and a half months, Pandey said, “The administrative transfers are done based on novelty, decision-making capacity, work efficiency and valuable contribution of an officer. I fit the bill so got the transfer. There is a Lok Sabha election in 2024. The duration of 16 months is remaining in hand. Hence, fast administrative decisions and approvals will have to be taken in the interest of the district.”

Boxxxxxxxxxx

Pride Art

Paithani, Himroo and Bidri Art works originate from Aurangabad. Hence I aspire to market local art and handicraft on a global level. The idea hit my mind when one of my friends staying in Australia wanted to have Paithani and Bidri Artworks present as mementoes to one of his investors. I will strive to export these products, boost tourism and attract investors in Auric, said Pandey.

Boxxxxxxxxxxx

Diwali in Devgiri

The conversation between the two administrative officers turned out to be interesting in a lighter vein. The outgoing collector Chavan said,” I will be celebrating Diwali in Devgiri (the official residence of the collector).” In response to this, the collector Pandey promptly said,” What should I do as I am staying in a rented property.” There was a peel of laughter on hearing this conversation.